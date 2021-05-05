Advertisement

Isaak says he will consider representing himself in capital murder case

Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During a status conference hearing on Wednesday, accused murderer Chad Isaak said he would consider representing himself after his lead attorney filed to withdraw as counsel.

Lead attorney, Robert Quick filed the motion to withdraw last Thursday, citing a conflict of interest after Chad Isaak filed a complaint against him to the North Dakota State Bar Association Disciplinary Counsel.

In court, Judge David Reich said a decision was needed to figure out how Isaak is going to proceed with the case.

Quick said even if Isaak withdrew his complaint, he and five other attorneys from Vogal Law Firm would have to leave the case.

A decision Isaak said he didn’t know he was making at the time.

“If attorney Heck and attorney Hushka will be forced off my case, when Bismarck attorney Robert Quick withdraws, I will obviously need some time to think in order to make a good decision but I am going to seriously consider representing myself, said Isaak.

Judge Reich is taking the motion under advisement and says he will have a decision made by the end of the week whether he will grant the motion to remove Quick from the case.

