Carpio EMS Services downsize

CARPIO, N.D. – The Carpio EMS team is having to limit what services they can offer the community due to a shortage of volunteers in the area.

The two-man team will continue responding to emergencies but will be unable to transport patients in their ambulance.

While the Carpio team will be keeping their equipment, health organizers said that four other response teams helped divide the Carpio area to optimize distance and response times.

“They willingly took the areas on. There was no argument or pushback or anything. These people are really outstanding, they go above and beyond,” said Ward County 9-1-1 Coordinator Larry Haug.

Haug said the former Carpio EMS team may look into alternative ways to continue serving the community.

He also said that Carpio Fire is unaffected by the change.

