Advertisement

Carpio EMS Services downsize

Carpio EMS Services downsize
Carpio EMS Services downsize(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARPIO, N.D. – The Carpio EMS team is having to limit what services they can offer the community due to a shortage of volunteers in the area.

The two-man team will continue responding to emergencies but will be unable to transport patients in their ambulance.

While the Carpio team will be keeping their equipment, health organizers said that four other response teams helped divide the Carpio area to optimize distance and response times.

“They willingly took the areas on. There was no argument or pushback or anything. These people are really outstanding, they go above and beyond,” said Ward County 9-1-1 Coordinator Larry Haug.

Haug said the former Carpio EMS team may look into alternative ways to continue serving the community.

He also said that Carpio Fire is unaffected by the change.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earl Howard
State moves to dismiss murder charge
New Details: Isaak accused of visiting scene of murder a week prior
Bobby Hintz
Third victim comes forward accusing Menoken man of rape
Wednesday: 4.2% rate; 173 positive; 3 deaths; 41.5% 2x vaccinated
The Beaver Creek Boys
The Beaver Creek Boys make up for lost time with “50 and a half” year reunion

Latest News

Pierce County Commissioners extend the county's burn ban to include recreation burning and...
Pierce County extending burn ban
Chad Isaak
Isaak says he will consider representing himself in capital murder case
Outdoor Warning Sirens
Outdoor warning sirens will begin monthly tests
Most of us probably had a lemonade stand at least once in our childhood.
SasyGals Lemonade: Bismarck 12-year-old has lofty goal for lemonade stand