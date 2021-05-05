BPS breaks ground on northeast elementary school site

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Administrators broke ground on yet another elementary school in Bismarck, this one in the northeast part of the city.

This is one of two schools being built to reduce class sizes and eliminate portables.

“In a year in a half, in a short amount of time we’ll have kids, teachers, parents and community members walking this site with the new building in place,” said BPS superintendent Jason Hornbacher.

This will bring the number of elementary buildings in the district to 18.

Both schools are expected to be complete by the fall of 2022.

