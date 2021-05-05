Advertisement

BPS breaks ground on northeast elementary school site

Administrators break ground on another elementary school in northeast Bismarck.
Administrators break ground on another elementary school in northeast Bismarck.(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Administrators broke ground on yet another elementary school in Bismarck, this one in the northeast part of the city.

This is one of two schools being built to reduce class sizes and eliminate portables.

“In a year in a half, in a short amount of time we’ll have kids, teachers, parents and community members walking this site with the new building in place,” said BPS superintendent Jason Hornbacher.

This will bring the number of elementary buildings in the district to 18.

Both schools are expected to be complete by the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earl Howard
State moves to dismiss murder charge
New Details: Isaak accused of visiting scene of murder a week prior
Bobby Hintz
Third victim comes forward accusing Menoken man of rape
The Beaver Creek Boys
The Beaver Creek Boys make up for lost time with “50 and a half” year reunion
Timothy McLaughlin
Distracted driver accused of killing passenger headed to trial

Latest News

Bismarck Public Schools
BPS mask recommendation brings a mixture of mask wearing to the classroom
Miss Sparkles Returns
Miss Sparkles returns
Special Health Services
Special Health Services
The 13th annual “Doc Walk” to commemorate Exercise is Medicine Month kicks off Wednesday.
13th annual “Doc Walk” Wednesday in Minot
Bradley Morales
Suspect prepares for retrial in Minot murder case