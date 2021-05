MINOT, N.D. - The 13th annual “Doc Walk” to commemorate Exercise is Medicine Month kicks off Wednesday.

The walk will be held at Oak Park at 6:00 p.m.

It will be lead by Sports Medicine physician Dr. Dawn Mattern.

The day also marks the beginning of the 2021 Spring/Summer Schedule for Minot Area Team Wellness Walk.

