Third victim comes forward accusing Menoken man of rape

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An 18-year-old with two prior rape charges is accused of raping a third individual while she was under the influence.

Bobby Hintz is charged with gross sexual imposition after Mandan Police say he raped a 17-year-old while she was under the influence.

The victim told police she told Hintz to stop multiple times, but he didn’t.

The rape occurred between December 2020 and January 2021.

On Monday, Hintz pleaded guilty in a different case to sexual assault, and was sentenced to two years’ probation. In that case, police say he had sex with a 14-year-old multiple times between July and August 2020.

Hintz is also charged with GSI in a third case, where police say he performed a sex act on a 14-year-old in January.

Hintz is out on bond awaiting trial on the earlier GSI charges.

