The Beaver Creek Boys make up for lost time with “50 and a half” year reunion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beaver Creek Boys are grateful to be back together again after a year interrupted by the pandemic. They have been coming to Beaver Creek since they were teenagers.

“We packed up all of our camping gear, fishing gear, and took off and went down here to Beaver Creek, left our fishing gear at home,” laughed original member Rob Schillinger.

The tradition started for them to spend time together before they became eligible for the draft.

“Our high school trip will be into the swamps of Vietnam, so it’s just like, let’s go have a little fun,” said original member Larry Stockert.

Until the pandemic, they never missed a year no matter the conditions.

“I’m not sure we had a tent down here the first year. You either slept in the vehicle you drove down in, beside the fire, or up on the rock pile,” said original member Al Wangler.

The tradition has lasted 51 years, but the Boys only counted 2020 as half of a year. They say they will be making up for the lost time by remembering the beginning.

“Tom over there couldn’t even shave when we started and now, he’s forgotten how to,” joked Schillinger.

They are now passing the stories on to their sons.

The Beaver Creek Boys also received permission from the Army Corps of Engineers to plant trees at the campground to honor the boys who are no longer with them.

The Boys say another “half” celebration will occur if there is ever another pandemic. They hope their kids and grand-kids will carry on the tradition.

