State moves to dismiss murder charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County state’s attorney made a motion Tuesday to dismiss a murder charge against a 42-year-old Canadian man.

Earl Howard and co-defendant Nikki Entzel are accused of murdering Nikki’s husband, Chad Entzel, and attempting to start the home on fire with his body inside.

On Tuesday, State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge against Howard.

“The forensic evaluation of the firearm did not reveal evidence as to which defendant shot the victim and therefore the state cannot corroborate the statements of the co-defendant who claimed the defendant shot the victim,” read court documents.

A judge has yet to sign off on the dismissal .

Howard is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, conspiracy to commit arson, arson and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

Entzel is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, and conspiracy To tamper with physical evidence.

