Advertisement

State moves to dismiss murder charge

Earl Howard
Earl Howard(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County state’s attorney made a motion Tuesday to dismiss a murder charge against a 42-year-old Canadian man.

Earl Howard and co-defendant Nikki Entzel are accused of murdering Nikki’s husband, Chad Entzel, and attempting to start the home on fire with his body inside.

On Tuesday, State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge against Howard.

“The forensic evaluation of the firearm did not reveal evidence as to which defendant shot the victim and therefore the state cannot corroborate the statements of the co-defendant who claimed the defendant shot the victim,” read court documents.

A judge has yet to sign off on the dismissal .

Howard is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, conspiracy to commit arson, arson and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

Entzel is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, and conspiracy To tamper with physical evidence.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families expected to be displaced after morning fire
Timothy McLaughlin
Distracted driver accused of killing passenger headed to trial
Monday: 7.6% rate; 55 positive; 0 deaths
Tyler Kramer
Mandan man sentenced to probation for barricading incident
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

It's been 14 months since students have been able to walk the school hallways without a mask.
BPS mask recommendation brings a mixture of mask wearing to the classroom
Minot rapid testing
Minot to end rapid COVID-19 testing this week
Bobby Hintz
Third victim comes forward accusing Menoken man of rape
Ward County's Teacher of the Year is Heather Ell.
Meet the Ward County Teacher of the Year