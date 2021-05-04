New Details: Isaak accused of visiting scene of murder a week prior

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Court documents filed Monday say the man accused of murdering four people visited the scene of the killing a week prior.

A motion filed by the Morton County States Attorney’s office say they intend on using evidence of Chad Isaak’s movements from March 25, 2019.

Documents say Isaak is seen on surveillance camera on March 25 traveling to and from the RJR Maintenance and Management building.

“On March 25, 2019, the defendant travelled to the scene of the crime at approximately the same time and using the same route that he used on April 1, 2019, essentially practicing the route he would take on the day of the murders,” read court documents.

The court must get approval from the judge to use the evidence prior to the committed crime to show intent.

“The purpose of the evidence is to show the defendants plan and preparing for the crime of murder,” read documents.

Isaak is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for a status conference.

