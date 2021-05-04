Advertisement

Minot to end rapid COVID-19 testing this week

Minot rapid testing
Minot rapid testing(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot is ending its rapid COVID-19 testing operations this Thursday, May 6.

The city began offering the service at Fire Station 1 in a drive-through format in late December. As COVID-19 numbers and demand for testing came down over the past few months, the city began to limit testing to select days and times during the week.

Area providers including Trinity Health and First District Health Unit will continue to offer testing for those with symptoms.

Those who are asymptomatic but need documentation for travel will also be able to receive testing from area providers.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Families expected to be displaced after morning fire
Timothy McLaughlin
Distracted driver accused of killing passenger headed to trial
Monday: 7.6% rate; 55 positive; 0 deaths
Tyler Kramer
Mandan man sentenced to probation for barricading incident
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

It's been 14 months since students have been able to walk the school hallways without a mask.
BPS mask recommendation brings a mixture of mask wearing to the classroom
Earl Howard
State moves to dismiss murder charge
Bobby Hintz
Third victim comes forward accusing Menoken man of rape
Ward County's Teacher of the Year is Heather Ell.
Meet the Ward County Teacher of the Year