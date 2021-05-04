Minot to end rapid COVID-19 testing this week

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot is ending its rapid COVID-19 testing operations this Thursday, May 6.

The city began offering the service at Fire Station 1 in a drive-through format in late December. As COVID-19 numbers and demand for testing came down over the past few months, the city began to limit testing to select days and times during the week.

Area providers including Trinity Health and First District Health Unit will continue to offer testing for those with symptoms.

Those who are asymptomatic but need documentation for travel will also be able to receive testing from area providers.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

More information can be found here.

