Kyrie Irving meets with White Shield Warriors, gives game shoes to Jesse White

The team was invited to attend a game in Milwaukee between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.
By Neil Vierzba
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KFYR) – The White Shield Warriors boys basketball team got to meet one of their biggest fans this past weekend—none other than NBA star Kyrie Irving.

The team was invited to attend a game in Milwaukee between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

Afterwards, Irving met with the team, and signed his shoes and gave them to Jesse White, North Dakota’s 2021 Mr. Basketball.

The duo has a connection as Irving previously gave a shout out to the White Shield basketball team back in March ahead of their region title game.

White just recently committed to the North Dakota State College of Science.

