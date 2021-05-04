Incentivizing employment in Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Greg Gianforte wants Montanans to get back to work and help end the state’s severe work shortage.

He is leading the state to be the first in the nation to opt out of federal unemployment benefits, and at the same time, is launching a return-to-work bonus program, which will be paid one month after an unemployed individual rejoins the workforce and maintains steady employment.

“This is a great decision for Montana,” said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont. “Across Montana we’re seeing small businesses put up ‘help wanted’ or ‘now hiring’ signs. We’re even seeing some Montana small businesses close because they can’t find enough workers to fill openings.”

The program is funded by money allocated to the state from the latest covid relief package.

“I support these efforts to get our economy up and running,” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. “oI am proud to have secured these funds through the American Rescue Plan that are being used today to support Montanans who are ready to return to work. I will keep fighting to defend Montana small businesses and workers as our economy rebounds from the pandemic.”

Gianforte also says Montana will no longer participate in the federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs. The state will return to pre-pandemic benefits by the end of June.

“Montana is open for business again, but I hear from too many employers throughout the state who can’t find workers. We need to incentivize Montanans to reenter the workforce, and the vast expansion of federal unemployment benefits is now doing more harm than good,” said Gianforte,

For more information on these measures, visit dli.mt.gov.

Claimants looking to see if they are eligible for the pre-pandemic unemployment benefits can visit montanaworks.gov.

