Face-to-face story times with Miss Sparkles return to the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the pandemic hit North Dakota, it put many of our routines on pause.

Now, as things are reopening, life is slowly getting back to a new kind of normal.

That’s true even at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library. Tuesday, for the first time since March of 2020, story time with Miss Sparkles returned to the Bismarck public library.

This is a moment Miss Sparkles has been dreaming about for more than a year.

“I missed the interaction so much,” said Jana Maher, better known as Miss Sparkles.

When COVID-19 closed the Bismarck Public Library last March, these story times stopped, too. Miss Sparkles got creative and started sharing stories via Facebook Live. She was able to reach people from as far away and Colorado and California, but it wasn’t the same.

“We all embraced new things and it worked well, but just the comfort of being back to what I’ve done for almost 12 years, which is story times in this story room,” said Miss Sparkles.

She’s missed being in this story room and seeing the kids. Kids, and adults, have missed this, and Miss Sparkles, too.

“I don’t think he remembers it from 13 months ago,” said Carol Mackintosh, who brought her grandson to Tuesday’s story time.

Five-year-old Annalise Jones has been coming to story time with Miss Sparkles for three years. She loves everything about this sparkly storyteller.

“I love her glasses,” said Jones.

Four-year-old Milo, his little brother Amos and their nanny were regulars here before COVID.

“We love to read, the dancing, the puppets. They love it. Miss Sparkles is pretty awesome,” said their nanny, Tiffany Heflin.

And if you ask Miss Sparkles, this is pretty awesome, too. And each moment here, one Miss Sparkles will always treasure.

Miss Sparkles will have in-person story times this week Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m.. She’s also still offering virtual story times. Visit Miss Sparkles on Facebook or the library’s website for a full schedule.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.