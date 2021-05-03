Williams County District 8 School Board votes to end distance learning May 5

WILLISTON, N.D. - The era of distance learning at Williams County School District 8 comes to an end this week.

The school board voted unanimously to stop distance learning on May 5 and return for physical instruction Thursday May 6.

The decision came following the termination of the Gov. Doug Burgum’s emergency orders, making distance learning up to the local boards.

Superintendent David Goetz says the board made the right decision, as distance learning has made it difficult for students and teachers to educate.

“A majority of our distance learners are not doing as well as what everyone thinks they are doing. Once they come into the classroom, we’ve really seen the difference in students who are in-house versus those students who have been on distance learning most of the year,” said Superintendent David Goetz.

All parents have been notified that their student will need to be in class May 6. The district’s summer school classes will also be in person.

