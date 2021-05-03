Advertisement

Williams County District 8 School Board votes to end distance learning May 5

Williams County School District 8
Williams County School District 8(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The era of distance learning at Williams County School District 8 comes to an end this week.

The school board voted unanimously to stop distance learning on May 5 and return for physical instruction Thursday May 6.

The decision came following the termination of the Gov. Doug Burgum’s emergency orders, making distance learning up to the local boards.

Superintendent David Goetz says the board made the right decision, as distance learning has made it difficult for students and teachers to educate.

“A majority of our distance learners are not doing as well as what everyone thinks they are doing. Once they come into the classroom, we’ve really seen the difference in students who are in-house versus those students who have been on distance learning most of the year,” said Superintendent David Goetz.

All parents have been notified that their student will need to be in class May 6. The district’s summer school classes will also be in person.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Motorcycle crash
Minot man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Makoti
Mandaree fire chief estimates about 8,000 acres burned in grass fire, 50% contained
Sunday: 4.9% rate; 70 positive; no new deaths
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

DAPL
DAPL’s environmental review could be finished March 2022, according to the U.S. Army Corps
Timothy McLaughlin
Distracted driver accused of killing passenger headed to trial
Little Swallow fire near Mandaree
Crews making progress on Little Swallow fire near Mandaree
Tyler Kramer
Mandan man sentenced to probation for barricading incident