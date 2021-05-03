Advertisement

UND’s season comes to an end with quarterfinal loss to James Madison

(KVLY)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, VA (KFYR) - The UND football team saw their season come to a close on Sunday as they fell to James Madison 34 to 21 in the FCS Quarterfinals.

The Fighting Hawks would come as close as three but ultimately would trail most of the game.

Otis Weah, Quincy Vaughn, and Luke Skokna would each have a rushing touchdown for UND.

The Fighting Hawks finish the season at 5-2.

