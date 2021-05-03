Advertisement

NY Times, Washington Post, NBC correct articles on Giuliani

New details have emerged in the criminal investigation by federal prosecutors into former...
New details have emerged in the criminal investigation by federal prosecutors into former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.(Source: CNN, WABC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post, New York Times and NBC News all issued similar corrections to stories regarding Rudolph Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, and his dealings in Ukraine.

The corrections, to stories that ran last Thursday or Friday, take back reports that the former New York City mayor had been warned by the FBI that he was the subject of a Russian operation to influence the American election.

NBC’s online correction on Saturday was the most extensive, and it required both the headline and top of a story that ran a day earlier to be rewritten. The network said it had been told about an FBI briefing of Giuliani by “a source familiar with the matter,” but later learned from a second source that the briefing had been prepared but not delivered.

The Times’ story last Thursday, following up on last week’s raid of Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office, was broader in focus but included the FBI report. Saturday’s correction said the article misstated whether Giuliani had received the “so-called defensive briefing.”

The Post last Thursday had said that both Giuliani and the One America News Network had been told by the FBI they were targets of the Russians. In a note attached to the story on Saturday, the Post said that its report about OAN was incorrect. The newspaper said Giuliani had disputed the assertion that he had received the briefing, so both the OAN and Giuliani details had been removed from their story.

It was not immediately clear why the correction said the Post was wrong about OAN but that the Giuliani report had been “disputed.” The Post’s Kris Coratti Kelly said in a statement Monday that “it is now believed” that Giuliani had not been briefed.

Giuliani, on Twitter, said that the Times and Post “must reveal their sources who lied and targeted an American citizen.”

Neither news organization on Monday commented on Giuliani’s demand.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Motorcycle crash
Minot man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Makoti
Mandaree fire chief estimates about 8,000 acres burned in grass fire, 50% contained
Sunday: 4.9% rate; 70 positive; no new deaths
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
DAPL
DAPL’s environmental review could be finished March 2022, according to the U.S. Army Corps
Timothy McLaughlin
Distracted driver accused of killing passenger headed to trial
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on Wednesday, April 14,...
Biden quadruples Trump refugee cap after delay backlash