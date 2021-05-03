Motorcycle riders prepare for the season with a refresher course

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, motorcycle safety courses help new students learn how to safely ride a bike. For others, it’s a refresher course.

For 17 years, ABATE North Dakota instructor Lonni Bertsch revs up the attention of incoming students.

“It’s rewarding, it’s very rewarding,” said Bertsch.

Kandy Swenning said she grew up around motorcycles and took the course six years ago but wanted a refresher.

“I felt like a needed a refresher to be more comfortable on a bike and to be safer for myself and people around me,” said Swenning.

And for others who don’t have a permit yet, they want to feel what it’s like to ride on a closed course.

“Lucas keep that clutch covered, it’ll smooth out for ya,” explained Bertsch.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol on average every two days, a motorcyclist was involved in a crash in the state in 2019. Every 33 days, a motorcyclist died in a crash.

“Respect the speed, respect the traffic laws and everything turns out ok. The problem we’re having with cars is cars are taking turns in front of us,” said Bertsch.

Students often share stories on how the course saved their life.

“It gives me a purpose, it encourages me to come back out here every weekend and talk to students,” said Bertsch.

He’s taught thousands of students over the years including these 12.

Swenning said classes are already booked through June but anyone looking to improve riding skills or cross off a bucket list item should check out their website.

