Monday: 7.6% rate; 55 positive; 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 7.6% Monday. 55 tests were positive out of 970. There were 0 new deaths (1,494 total). 43 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 8 ICU beds occupied. 1,019 cases remain active. 47.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 41.6% receiving two doses. There have been 543,451 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.7%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

For a further breakdown of the COVID statistics visit the NDDoH dashboard.

