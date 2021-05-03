Advertisement

Monday: 7.6% rate; 55 positive; 0 deaths

(KVLY)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 7.6% Monday. 55 tests were positive out of 970. There were 0 new deaths (1,494 total). 43 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 8 ICU beds occupied. 1,019 cases remain active. 47.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 41.6% receiving two doses. There have been 543,451 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.7%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

For a further breakdown of the COVID statistics visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Motorcycle crash
Minot man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Makoti
Mandaree fire chief estimates about 8,000 acres burned in grass fire, 50% contained
Sunday: 4.9% rate; 70 positive; no new deaths
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
Andrew Brown Jr. laid to rest as calls for justice continue
Andrew Brown Jr. laid to rest as calls for justice continue
The Centers for Disease Control says that 40% of adults in the United States are fully...
CDC: More than 40% of adults in U.S. are fully vaccinated
Medical staff is coping with the growing catastrophe in India due to lack of oxygen.
Lack of oxygen is killing COVID-19 patients in India