Advertisement

Mandan police warning residents of scam calls

(WJHG)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is warning residents of a scam caller posing as the police demanding gift cards.

In a release, Mandan police say the calls look like they are coming from the police department.

The caller is advised to purchase gift cards and to send them to a designated address or they will be arrested.

Mandan police say anyone who receives a call should report it.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Motorcycle crash
Minot man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Makoti
Mandaree fire chief estimates about 8,000 acres burned in grass fire, 50% contained
Sunday: 4.9% rate; 70 positive; no new deaths
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

DAPL
DAPL’s environmental review could be finished March 2022, according to the U.S. Army Corps
Timothy McLaughlin
Distracted driver accused of killing passenger headed to trial
Little Swallow fire near Mandaree
Crews making progress on Little Swallow fire near Mandaree
Williams County School District 8
Williams County District 8 School Board votes to end distance learning May 5
Tyler Kramer
Mandan man sentenced to probation for barricading incident