Mandan police warning residents of scam calls
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is warning residents of a scam caller posing as the police demanding gift cards.
In a release, Mandan police say the calls look like they are coming from the police department.
The caller is advised to purchase gift cards and to send them to a designated address or they will be arrested.
Mandan police say anyone who receives a call should report it.
