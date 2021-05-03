Mandan police warning residents of scam calls

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is warning residents of a scam caller posing as the police demanding gift cards.

In a release, Mandan police say the calls look like they are coming from the police department.

The caller is advised to purchase gift cards and to send them to a designated address or they will be arrested.

Mandan police say anyone who receives a call should report it.

