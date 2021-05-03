Advertisement

Mandan man sentenced to probation for barricading incident

Tyler Kramer
Tyler Kramer(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old Mandan man pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges for pointing a fake gun at neighbors and barricading himself inside a residence

Tyler Kramer was sentenced to 211 days with credit for 211 days served. He will have two years of probation.

In October, Mandan police say Kramer pointed an AK-47 style paintball gun at neighbors and vandalized their truck.

Police also found drugs and drug paraphernalia in Kramer’s home.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of terrorizing, child neglect, endangerment of a child, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

