Light of Christ Catholic Schools transition to mask-optional policy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Light of Christ Catholic Schools in Bismarck transitioned to a mask-optional policy after the Governor lifted the emergency declaration last Friday.

As part of that, the school will no longer do contact tracing and students will not be required to quarantine if they come in close contact with somebody who’s infected.

But if a student tests positive, they’ll be asked to isolate at home for 10 days.

“I don’t think there’s a decision that was made that is, you know, enjoyed by everybody, but obviously the decision to move to masks-optional just seemed to be the trend that people were moving towards,” said Light of Christ Catholic Schools president Gerald Vetter.

Distance learning will be available to those who are not comfortable with the new policies for the remainder of the school year.

