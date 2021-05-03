Advertisement

Families expected to be displaced after morning fire

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire broke out in a Bismarck apartment complex at around 8:30 .a.m. Monday. The fire was shortly extinguished by the Bismarck Fire Department.

The fire department said one occupant was helped out a window and one occupant suffered a hand injury. At least one of the eight units in the building is damaged. All occupants are expected to be displaced.

The apartment complex is in the 400 block of Riverside park road.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Motorcycle crash
Minot man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Makoti
Mandaree fire chief estimates about 8,000 acres burned in grass fire, 50% contained
Sunday: 4.9% rate; 70 positive; no new deaths
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

DAPL
DAPL’s environmental review could be finished March 2022, according to the U.S. Army Corps
Timothy McLaughlin
Distracted driver accused of killing passenger headed to trial
Little Swallow fire near Mandaree
Crews making progress on Little Swallow fire near Mandaree
Williams County School District 8
Williams County District 8 School Board votes to end distance learning May 5
Tyler Kramer
Mandan man sentenced to probation for barricading incident