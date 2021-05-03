Families expected to be displaced after morning fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire broke out in a Bismarck apartment complex at around 8:30 .a.m. Monday. The fire was shortly extinguished by the Bismarck Fire Department.

The fire department said one occupant was helped out a window and one occupant suffered a hand injury. At least one of the eight units in the building is damaged. All occupants are expected to be displaced.

The apartment complex is in the 400 block of Riverside park road.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.