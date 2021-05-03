Distracted driver accused of killing passenger headed to trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old accused of using his cell phone when he rear-ended a car, killing the passenger, is going to trial.

Timothy McLaughlin is charged with manslaughter and two counts of aggravated reckless driving. A jury trial is scheduled in August.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers say McLaughlin was using his phone when he failed to yield to traffic in front of him on I-94 near Sterling.

Troopers say McLaughlin crashed into the vehicle, which injured the driver and killed the 52-year-old passenger.

The crash occurred in July 2020.

