Crews making progress on Little Swallow fire near Mandaree

MANDAREE, N.D. – A wildfire that started over the weekend south of Mandaree is roughly 75% contained as of late Monday afternoon, according to the incident commander.

Marle Baker, the fire management officer for the Three Affiliated Tribes, said they estimate the fire has burned roughly 9,800 acres of land.

Baker said only one structure, an old trailer, was destroyed, and there have been no reported injuries.

He said crews are currently conducting back burns to get their lines strengthened up.

Baker indicated crews responded from the Three Affiliated Tribes, Mandaree volunteer, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and the North Dakota Forest Service. Crews were first paged out shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Two black hawk helicopters with the South Dakota National Guard, along with 10 South Dakota guardsmen, that had been sent to the area Saturday to aid in putting out the fire were released Monday afternoon and returned home, according to a spokesperson for the North Dakota National Guard.

