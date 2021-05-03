Advertisement

Cathedral parents give teachers' lounge a makeover for teacher appreciation week

Cathedral Elementary School Teachers Lounge
Cathedral Elementary School Teachers Lounge(Lora Wilson)
By Jody Kerzman
May. 3, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is Teacher Appreciation Week.

One group of parents put in some extra hours and a lot of elbow grease over the weekend to put together a big surprise for teachers at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Elementary School.

Teacher Appreciation Week kicked off at Cathedral Elementary with a teachers’ lounge a makeover.

“This is amazing. I was thinking maybe a cookie tray or some coffee,” said Gina Gruman, a Cathedral first grade teacher.

“It is so beautiful. It feels homey,” added fourth grade teacher Louise Ryberg.

Parents left no corner of their teachers’ lounge untouched.

“We wanted to do something for them,” explained Cathedral parent Steph Smith.

About a dozen parents spent the weekend painting, organizing and redecorating teachers’ lounge. They added a popcorn machine, a new, fully stocked fridge and even turned an overfilled storage closet into a quiet room.

“We are so thankful for all the teachers in our school. We are so blessed. They put in so much extra time. It’s like a family here,” said Smith.

“It’s been a difficult year, but this is wonderful,” said Gruman.

A difficult year made a little brighter by this surprise teachers’ lounge makeover .

There was a little money in the school’s budget for the room makeover, but parents donated most of the supplies, including the chairs in the quiet room and the fridge and a new microwave.

