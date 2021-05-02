Advertisement

Sunday: 4.9% rate; 70 positive; no new deaths

(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.9% Sunday. 70 tests were positive out of 1,739. There were no new deaths (1,494 total).

42 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 8 ICU beds occupied. 1,030 cases remain active. 47.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 41.6% receiving two doses. There have been 543,451 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

Burleigh - 17

Cass - 12

Grand Forks - 4

Morton - 3

Stark - 5

Ward - 6

Williams - 4

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’

**Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

For descriptions of categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Please note that from now on the daily news release will be sent Monday – Friday. The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

