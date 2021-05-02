Special teams play not enough as NDSU falls to Sam Houston in FCS quarterfinals

HUNTSVILLE, TX (KFYR)- The Bison special teams played a huge role for NDSU on Sunday but ultimately it wouldn’t be enough as they fell to Sam Houston 24 to 20 in the quarterfinals.

It began in the 2nd quarter, when the Bison defense would block a punt and then settle for the safety.

Then in the 3rd, Christian Watson continued the strong special teams play returning a kickoff for the 94-yard touchdown.

They weren’t done because on the next punt return, Braylon Henderson would take it back 76 yards to tie the game at 17.

But late in the 4th, Eric Schmid would call his own number on the draw to put Sam Houston in front for good.

Sam Houston will play either James Madison or North Dakota in the semifinals next weekend.

correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated NDSU won.

