Roosevelt Creek Fire closes trails in Billings County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Roosevelt Creek Fire, burning in Billings County, has caused an area closure.

The U.S. Forest Service has issued a closure for all National Forest System lands in the area of the fire, including roads and trails, impacting the Maah Daah Hey Trail from the Wannagan Trailhead north to the Elkhorn Campground.

The fire has burned approximately 4,000 acres and is 60 percent contained.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.