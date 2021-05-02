Advertisement

Roosevelt Creek Fire closes trails in Billings County

By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Roosevelt Creek Fire, burning in Billings County, has caused an area closure.

The U.S. Forest Service has issued a closure for all National Forest System lands in the area of the fire, including roads and trails, impacting the Maah Daah Hey Trail from the Wannagan Trailhead north to the Elkhorn Campground.

The fire has burned approximately 4,000 acres and is 60 percent contained.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Mandaree fire chief estimates about 8,000 acres burned in grass fire, 50% contained
Motorcycle crash
Minot man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Makoti
Sunday: 4.9% rate; 70 positive; no new deaths
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

ABATE NORTH DAKOTA
Motorcycle riders prepare for the season with a refresher course
Lawler Airport
Lawler Airport
ABATE NORTH DAKOTA
ABATE North Dakota
UND’s season comes to an end with quarterfinal loss to James Madison
Counting Prairie Chickens and Sharp-Tailed Grouse