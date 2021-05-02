Advertisement

No more cash donations for North Dakota elections

By Jacob Notermann
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Before North Dakota lawmakers left Bismarck, they passed an 80-page bill updating the state’s election laws.

But in those changes, they added a provision banning private cash donations or grants for elections.

During the last cycle, reports of where some grants were coming from had lawmakers worried it was influencing the results.

In response, they passed a law stopping counties from accepting private money for election operations.

But non-monetary supplies can still be accepted.

“We have people saying ,’What about when a restaurant down the street wants to bring some subs for the election workers and they want to donate it?’ So we allowed that to happen. Let’s say a carpenter in town is building election booths and just wants to give them? We should let him do that, right?” Sen. Shawn Vedda, R-Velva, said.

During the last election, a non-profit funded largely by Mark Zuckerburg supplied $5,000 grants to some North Dakota counties, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

The bill passed, but may see legal challenges in court over freedom of speech.

