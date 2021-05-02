Minot man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Makoti

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday afternoon just north of Makoti.

Investigators said the 43-year-old man from Minot was traveling southbound on County Road 9 around 1:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.

The patrol said the motorcycle overturned and the victim was tossed from the vehicle. He was flown to Trinity Hospital for treatment.

Investigators said victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Road conditions were good and it was cloudy and windy at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

