Mandaree fire chief estimates about 8,000 acres burned in grass fire

By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A grass fire is burning near Mandaree BIA 17 along the Little Missouri River in a remote area. The Mandaree fire chief estimates about 8,000 acres burned since the fire started this afternoon.

The fire chief suspects two structures were lost in the fire, but no one was injured.

A containment amount is not known at this time.

New Town Fire Department said they are on standing by if called upon.

North Dakota National Guard spokesman Bill Prokopyk said two South Dakota Army National Guard Black Hawks are helping put out the fire with 600-gallon water buckets. Prokopyk said three North Dakota National Guard Black Hawks will remain on duty out west through Saturday.

