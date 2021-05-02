Mandan Moose Lodge retires American Flag

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an American flag becomes tattered and worn and is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it’s retired in a special ceremony.

The Mandan Moose Lodge welcomed the Boys Scouts and the AMVETS color guard as they lower the flag before burning it in a respectful, ceremonial way. They Mandan High School orchestra played the National Anthem as a new flag was raised.

“We got a lot of veterans in our lodge. Our moose international is veterans oriented. We want to honor our veterans and honor people that are in the service,” said Mandan Moose Lodge president Rocky Erhardt.

The lodge delayed the event by a year so everyone could attend safely. Erhardt said this is the first large event the lodge has held since winter 2019.

