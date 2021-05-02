Health experts say foreign travel will be inconsistent in the foreseeable future

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The vaccine rollout is already helping people regain some normalcy.

However, health experts said traveling might be inconsistent for the foreseeable future.

Infectious disease consultant Dr. Noe Mateo said domestic travel is relatively safe if you’ve been vaccinated.

He said travel between the U.S. and Canada and the U.S. and Mexico will likely be safe as well.

However, he said not all international travel will be safe or available for travel.

“Foreign travel is going to be one of those aspects of life that clearly will depend on how well vaccines are rolled out,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

He said if you are eager to travel internationally, the safest way to do so is by getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.