Get your bike ready for summer

By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – With summer coming up soon, many will want to get back outdoors, get active and start riding those bikes that have been sitting in your garage for a few months. The Minot Park District and Val’s Cyclery are teaming up to offer a tune-up for your bike.

On May 8  from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. you can bring your bike to Minot Oak Park  to get them summer ready.

You can get your bike checked, learn about bike safety, and have a chance to win prizes.

They will not be repairing bikes, but they will help figure out the problem and some solutions you can do at home.

Rory Schell, the owner of Val’s Cyclery said the three biggest things to check: your brake, chain, and tires.

“Get your tires inflated correctly, check your chain. Make sure your chain’s been lubricated so it’s easy to start off with then make sure your brakes work. That’s the three most important things,” said Schell.

Val’s Cyclery also offers different repair options if you need help fixing your bike.

