Dickinson Public School District now offering permanent online academy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Public School District is now offering a permanent kindergarten through 12th-grade online academy option for students.

Administrators say the decision comes after students expressed interest for the program.

More than 280 students are enrolled in distance learning, and some of them are to looking to continue in that mode of instruction for the fall.

DPS administrators say this is a planned, tuition-free, full-time online option.

Students can transfer back to in-person at semester and trimester breaks.

It features online and blended courses taught by Dickinson Public School teachers, and a free device is provided.

“We are trying to ensure that we can meet the needs of every child, that we’re able to personalize learning for students and for some students and for some families, the flexibility of an online learning platform is the best option,” said DPS director of instruction Melanie Kathrein.

About 150 students are enrolled in the online academy for this fall and administrators say they have plenty of room for more.

Parents can find more information on the school’s website.

