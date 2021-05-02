Advertisement

Dickinson Public School District now offering permanent online academy

By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Public School District is now offering a permanent kindergarten through 12th-grade online academy option for students.

Administrators say the decision comes after students expressed interest for the program.

More than 280 students are enrolled in distance learning, and some of them are to looking to continue in that mode of instruction for the fall.

DPS administrators say this is a planned, tuition-free, full-time online option.

Students can transfer back to in-person at semester and trimester breaks.

It features online and blended courses taught by Dickinson Public School teachers, and a free device is provided.

“We are trying to ensure that we can meet the needs of every child, that we’re able to personalize learning for students and for some students and for some families, the flexibility of an online learning platform is the best option,” said DPS director of instruction Melanie Kathrein.

About 150 students are enrolled in the online academy for this fall and administrators say they have plenty of room for more.

Parents can find more information on the school’s website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Mandaree fire chief estimates about 8,000 acres burned in grass fire, 50% contained
Motorcycle crash
Minot man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Makoti
Sunday: 4.9% rate; 70 positive; no new deaths
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

ABATE NORTH DAKOTA
Motorcycle riders prepare for the season with a refresher course
Lawler Airport
Lawler Airport
ABATE NORTH DAKOTA
ABATE North Dakota
UND’s season comes to an end with quarterfinal loss to James Madison
Counting Prairie Chickens and Sharp-Tailed Grouse