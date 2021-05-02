Cat rescued from plastic jug after 10 days recovering well

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Animal rescues treasure the moments they save animals. Kitty City waited 10 days for this exciting lifesaving moment.

This feral cat is counting its blessing after Kitty City volunteers began tracking him 10 days ago.

“A lady and her husband and her friends would go out everyday. They would set up trail cams, they would go out and I would text them ‘have you seen the cat’,” Kitty City co-founder Alison Smith.

The cat had a jar stuck on its head. He couldn’t eat or drink. After sightings became less frequent, volunteers prepared for the worst.

“We were just sitting down for supper and I just got this girl on the line saying: ‘We trapped the cat, we trapped the cat!,” said Smith.

Kitty City co-founders Alison and Steve Smith rushed the cat to a vet to carefully remove the plastic jar.

Smith named him Miracolo meaning miracle in Italian. He’s recovering from a severe skin infection. Another miracle for the Smith household.

