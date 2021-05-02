Blown transformer likely culprit of momentary power outage Saturday in Minot
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. - Minot Police said they believe a blown transformer caused a momentary power outage across much of the Magic City late Saturday night that sent Minoters to social media to find out what happened.
A police sergeant told Your News Leader they believe a transformer went out near Sunnyside Elementary School. The outage occurred shortly before 11 p.m.
Some residents posted on social media they saw a bright flash of light on the east end of town, followed by lights flickering or power going out for a few seconds.
Most residents said their power returned to normal shortly thereafter.
