MINOT, N.D. – Seraph Brass, an all-women brass band, is headed to Minot North Dakota for their first live performance in more than a year.

The group will perform at Minot State University on May 3, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be held in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

Tickets are available online at: https://minotconcerts.org/

