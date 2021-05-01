Advertisement

Trinity Health resumes administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health said Friday they have resumed administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Earlier this month the CDC recommended healthcare providers pause giving it out due to a handful of patients developing blood clots after receiving it.

Since then the CDC has cleared it for use.

Leadership with the hospital said patients have already begun making appointments to get the one-dose shot, and they are booked through next week.

“We will have Johnson and Johnson now that it has been cleared to resume so that’s a one-dose so we continue to encourage people on our social media and in any form that we can to please get vaccinated,” said Karim Tripodina, Trinity Health Director of Marketing and Community Relations.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine contact Trinity Health at: 701-857-2515.

Related content:

Health experts discuss halting of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

NDDOH recommends resumed use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Isaak (file photo)
Hired attorneys withdraw from quadruple murder case
Town of Carpio evacuated due to fast-moving grass fire along Highway 52.
UPDATE: Carpio evacuation lifted, fire mostly under control
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Fireworks will once again be part of Fourth of July celebrations at Mount Rushmore. They were...
S.D. Gov. Noem: State suing National Parks Service over fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
Gregg Jacobson
Man accused of touching 4-year-old in public bathroom going to trial

Latest News

Authorities estimate at least 75 acres of farmland just outside of the city were burned but...
Carpio residents back home after fire cools down
Paddlefishers old and new ready for the 2021 season
Minot murder suspect headed for trial in May
Taking the crown
Taking the crown
Parable of the talents
PARABLE OF THE TALENTS