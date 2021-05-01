Trinity Health resumes administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health said Friday they have resumed administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Earlier this month the CDC recommended healthcare providers pause giving it out due to a handful of patients developing blood clots after receiving it.

Since then the CDC has cleared it for use.

Leadership with the hospital said patients have already begun making appointments to get the one-dose shot, and they are booked through next week.

“We will have Johnson and Johnson now that it has been cleared to resume so that’s a one-dose so we continue to encourage people on our social media and in any form that we can to please get vaccinated,” said Karim Tripodina, Trinity Health Director of Marketing and Community Relations.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine contact Trinity Health at: 701-857-2515.

