State tourism hoping to bounce back after $1.2 billion lost in visitor spending because of COVID-19

By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s travel and tourism industry lost more than $1.2 billion in visitor spending because of COVID-19, but state tourism officials said they are positioned well for recovery.

Next week is North Dakota Travel and Tourism Week, where the department will convey how much of a role travel and tourism plays in the state’s economy.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce and partnering agencies will highlight North Dakota’s wide-open spaces, thriving communities, national and state parks, and historic sites.

“It’s big business and it really helps support, you know, all of the things that we as North Dakotans like to do. All of those activities and what not that are provided for visitors also really help us attract worker, workforce that we need to you know to keep those businesses vibrant,” ND Tourism Marketing director Sara Otte Coleman.

Otte Coleman said she’s expecting a good year for tourism in North Dakota.

She said the top things Americans want to do this summer are scenic drives, road trips and historic attractions, all of which can be done in North Dakota.

