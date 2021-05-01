Advertisement

Senator Hoeven highlights congressional funding for modernization

By John Salling
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, discussed congressional funding for 2021 military projects during a visit with other members of the Senate Armed Forces Committee to Minot Air Force Base Friday.

He highlighted $1.45 billion secured for development of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent. More than $500 million for modifications and upgrades to the B-52, and almost $200 million for the first round of MH-139 Gray Wolf helicopters meant to replace the UH-1N Hueys.

Hoeven gave his thoughts on where the topic stands at the federal level.

“We’ve weighed in with the administration, I think we’re going to be on track there with the budget based on the conversations I’ve had. I think we’re doing well with the senate and I’m going to let anyone else that wants to comment there. There’s been more push back in the house, but I think we’re going to be on track and be ok,” said Hoeven.

He said in a release that he’s working to make sure America’s nuclear deterrent remains credible for years to come.

