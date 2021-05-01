Advertisement

Scott Davis serves last day as Indian Affairs Commissioner

By Morgan Benth
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After nearly 12 years serving as the Indian Affairs Commissioner in multiple governor’s cabinets, Scott Davis is stepping down.

Davis said the job isn’t always an easy one as it places him between the state and tribal nations working to make compromises.

During a bill signing this week looking to share tax revenue equally between the tribes and the state for oil wells that straddle the reservation, Davis said it felt like a full circle moment.

“In one of the first weeks on the job was an agreement with MHA regarding oil and tax. Back in those days I knew about ‘this much’ taxation and come to find out things were a little unfair on that side in my personal opinion and here we are now 12 years later wrapping up another bill regarding MHA Nation,” said Scott Davis.

He added strengthening tribal-state relationships has made the job worth it.

In his next chapter, he’ll be moving into a new role at Sanford Health as head of their Native American Outreach.

