Saturday: 3.9% rate; 168 positive; 2 new deaths

(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.9% Saturday. 168 tests were positive out of 6,295. There were 2 new deaths (1,494 total).

36 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 7 ICU beds occupied. 1,112 cases remain active. 47.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 41.6% receiving two doses. There have been 543,451 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

Burleigh - 22

Cass - 33

Grand Forks - 20

Morton - 7

Stark - 7

Ward - 8

Williams - 21

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’

**Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

For descriptions of categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Please note that from now on the daily news release will be sent Monday – Friday. The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

