Saturday: 3.9% rate; 168 positive; 2 new deaths
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.9% Saturday. 168 tests were positive out of 6,295. There were 2 new deaths (1,494 total).
36 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 7 ICU beds occupied. 1,112 cases remain active. 47.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 41.6% receiving two doses. There have been 543,451 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**
COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.
Burleigh - 22
Cass - 33
Grand Forks - 20
Morton - 7
Stark - 7
Ward - 8
Williams - 21
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’
**Vaccine data is reported weekdays.
For descriptions of categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
Please note that from now on the daily news release will be sent Monday – Friday. The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.