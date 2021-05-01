Roosevelt Creek Fire up to 30% contained

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emergency responders say the Roosevelt Creek fire is up to 30 percent contained.

Incident Commander Rick Connell still estimates around 4,000 acres have burned since the start of the fire, and says the winds have been higher than expected.

Connell says about 70 firefighters are on scene helping put out the flames, and no injuries have been reported. Another crew is expected to come in from Idaho Saturday night to assist.

Connell says it’s been a joint effort between fire crews and locals.

“Having that support, as well as all the ranchers and locals who live here, not only with some of their equipment and expertise, but helping us get to places that we maybe don’t know every little two-track that’s out here and how to get up on top of a bluff, it really helps firefighters,” said Connell.

Connell says he hopes an expected increase in humidity on the way will assist with stopping the fire.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.