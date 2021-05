MINOT, N.D. – A pair of moose gave onlookers quite a jump Friday in the Magic City.

The moose were caught on camera cutting through the parking lot at Magic City campus.

Viewer Ashley Nelson shared the video on Snapchat with the caption: “Minot high has moose now?”

It’s unclear at this time if the moose were cutting class.

