North Dakota State offensive Lineman Dillon Radunz drafted by the Tennessee Titans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State offensive Lineman Dillon Radunz was drafted 53rd overall by the Tennessee Titans in tonight’s 2nd round of the NFL Draft.

Radunz was the 43rd overall Bison to be drafted to the NFL, and second in this year’s draft after Trey Lance was selected 3 rd overall last night by the San Francisco 49ers.

He had a gritty career in the green and gold, earning 1st team All-American honors in 2019 along with conference recognition in each of his final two seasons.

Radunz was part of 3 FCS National Championship teams while at NDSU, and finished his career starting 32 straight games.

