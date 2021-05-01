Advertisement

North Dakota lawmaker Scott Louser pleads not guilty to drunken driving

By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A top Republican legislator accused of weaving across the center line several times after a night out in Bismarck has pleaded not guilty to drunken driving.

House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser, R-Minot, entered the plea on Wednesday, according to court documents, the Minot Daily News reported.

A May 12 preliminary hearing has been waived and a misdemeanor jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Louser, 49, had been driving a 2021 Cadillac Escalade when he was pulled over after crossing from Mandan into Bismarck shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer observed his vehicle weaving partially into neighboring lanes, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The breath test placed Louser’s blood alcohol level at 0.117%, above the legal limit of .008%. Louser reported having had three drinks, according to the affidavit.

A first DUI offense is a Class B misdemeanor, subject to 30 days in jail and/or a $1,500 fine.

Louser apologized and indicated he would seek an evaluation.

