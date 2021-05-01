New Discovery Center in Minot benefits from late funding push in session

MINOT, N.D. – Lawmakers recently passed the Department of Public Instruction’s funding bill which includes $5.9 million in funding for the Magic City Discovery Center.

The center’s Executive Director Wendy Keller and Sen. Randy Burckhard, R -Minot, spoke on behalf of the bill to lawmakers last month.

They said the money will be used for a science and space rooftop area.

They also said that they have enough money to finish the 22,000-square-foot building.

They will break ground next month on North Hill near Minot International Airport.

“We’ve been trying to raise money for this the last three years, and there is a whole host of other people that have been raising funds for this, but this is like an amen moment. We are just excited about this,” said Burckhard.

The Senate voted Thursday in favor of the bill.

Keller said their approval means they are one step closer to bringing the much-needed service to the upper Midwest.

“It’s been just unbelievable. It’s so exciting to see the support because we know this is such a great thing for children and our community,” said Keller.

The project is scheduled to be complete next year.

