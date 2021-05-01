MSU celebrates grads with return of annual powwow celebration

MINOT, N.D. – Native American dancers from all nations are taking over the MSU Dome this weekend for the 31st annual Spring Honor Dance and Powwow.

Participants donned their Native regalia and kicked off the event with the Parade of Dancers Friday evening.

There will be contests for both men and women, with ages ranging from elders to tiny tots.

The Minot State Native American Cultural Center and Native American Cultural Awareness club said they are grateful to be hosting the event after having to cancel last year.

“We didn’t want to go another year without honoring our graduates so we know that these guys, these students they working hard year round they’re working for their degree and we just wanted to let them know that we didn’t forget them we acknowledge them,” said Native American Cultural Awareness Club President Mckenzie Jerome.

A second grand entry followed by an honor parade for the MSU graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 will take place Saturday evening starting at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

