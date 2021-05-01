Minot murder suspect headed for trial in May

MINOT, N.D. – The courts have scheduled a jury trial for late May for a 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man in Minot last May.

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Damion Colvin with murder in the death of 21-year-old Jordan Parisien.

Colvin appeared in court Friday morning for a pretrial conference, according to online records.

The five-day trial is slated to begin May 24. Colvin faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted on the AA-felony charge.

