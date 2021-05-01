Advertisement

Is pandemic stress causing teachers to leave the profession?

By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stress from the COVID-19 Pandemic is causing many teachers across the country to either consider leaving the profession or even retire early.

However, that isn’t the case in Bismarck schools.

Twenty teachers are retiring this year, which is a pretty average number for the district.

“We have not had anybody particularly say it was due to COVID, that they’re retiring, a lot of them it’s just they’ve had their years and are ready to move on to something different,” said BPS HR manager Stacey Geiger.

The Bismarck district has just over 1,100 teachers, and they are looking to hire more.

Those interested can find more information on the district’s website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Isaak (file photo)
Hired attorneys withdraw from quadruple murder case
Town of Carpio evacuated due to fast-moving grass fire along Highway 52.
UPDATE: Carpio evacuation lifted, fire mostly under control
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Fireworks will once again be part of Fourth of July celebrations at Mount Rushmore. They were...
S.D. Gov. Noem: State suing National Parks Service over fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
Gregg Jacobson
Man accused of touching 4-year-old in public bathroom going to trial

Latest News

Authorities estimate at least 75 acres of farmland just outside of the city were burned but...
Carpio residents back home after fire cools down
Paddlefishers old and new ready for the 2021 season
Minot murder suspect headed for trial in May
Taking the crown
Taking the crown
Parable of the talents
PARABLE OF THE TALENTS